White House turkey pardon, Christmas tree traditions continue this week

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will continue the Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning two turkeys this week.

In light of President Trump continuing to contest the earlier results of this month's presidential election, he has appeared in few public events. However, a White House official has told media outlets the traditional Thanksgiving ceremony will continue.

The National Turkey Foundation has said the two yet-to-be-named turkeys will come from a farm in Iowa. The tradition goes back more than 70 years.

Last year, a Clinton, North Carolina, farmer saw two of his turkeys get picked for the presentation.

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump will welcome the Official White House Christmas Tree to the White House. The first lady plans to greet the tree as it arrives by horse-drawn carriage to the North Portico of the White House, ultimately to be erected in the Blue Room on the State Floor. The tree will be displayed in the blue room and must be at least 18.5 feet, which is larger than trees available at commercial tree farms.

The customs around the tree's arrival have been a tradition since 1966.
