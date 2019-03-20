Pets & Animals

Texas homeowner finds 45 rattlesnakes underneath his home

ALBANY, Texas -- A homeowner in Texas had a slithering problem when he found 45 rattlesnakes living underneath his house.

The Big Country Snake Removal company shared the story on their Facebook page.

They said the animals were found in a crawl space under the home in Albany.

The snakes were discovered after the homeowner went under the home to see why his cable service was acting up.

He quickly crawled out after seeing what he thought were a few snakes.

The company's owner documented the harrowing removal.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the worse case for the company, they say they've removed 88 snakes from a home before.
