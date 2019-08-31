Pets & Animals

Miniature horse gets aisle seat on flight from Chicago to Omaha

By ABC7.com staff
You board a plane, go to put your bag in the overhead, and a few rows up you spot a horse.

It had an aisle seat on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Omaha.

It was a miniature horse, but a horse on an airplane nonetheless.

It appeared very calm and it even looked like it might be catching a quick nap before takeoff.

According to American Airlines, trained miniature horses are permitted in the cabin as service animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshorsespetsu.s. & worldservice animal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 'ER' actress killed by police demand answers
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Looking for love in California is not cheap
Koreatown photo shop owner thanks Kacey Musgraves
Families surprised with new homes with help from armed forces
Show More
UCLA buildings deemed 'threats to life' in strong quake
Oak Park Schools Gender Identity program angers parents
Gunman sentenced to death for fatally shooting 2 Palm Springs officers
Malibu fire: Brush fire erupts near Pacific Coast Highway
Subaru's 2020 Legacy sedan is all new and still a bit different
More TOP STORIES News