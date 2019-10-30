Horse owners run through thick smoke, ash hoping to get horses to safety

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Horse owners were seen scrambling through smoke along Tierra Rejada Road in Simi Valley in hopes of getting their animals to safety."Panic," Linda told Eyewitness News of the scene. "My horse is refusing to load. We've tried two trailers already."Some homeowners were spotted using garden hoses to douse hot spots. Incredibly powerful winds were making the firefight and evacuations especially difficult in the area.Eyewitness News reporter Marc Cota-Robles described conditions as "completely smoked out" and that he was unable to see more than 20 yards due to the thick smoke and ash.Another horse owner named Kathy told Eyewitness News she was having a hard time finding a trailer large enough to fit her 22-year-old horse named Tucker.Three evacuation centers are set up for people with their animals:Thousand Oaks Community Center at 2424 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks.Large animal evacuations at Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Boulevard, VenturaSmall animal evacuations; Camarillo Adoption Center at 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo.