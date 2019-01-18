HB4 and units on scene of large animal rescue. Horse stuck inside of a dumpster. OCFA Heavy Rescue enroute to assist. HB4 assuming IC. pic.twitter.com/cUcvQxfnn8 — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 18, 2019

The horse has been successfully rescued. No injuries to the horse or any rescuers. Thanks to OCFA Heavy Rescue Team. HB4 has dissolved Stable IC. @OCFA_PIO #huntingtonbeach. pic.twitter.com/9lPyrfI69A — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 19, 2019

A horse was successfully rescued Friday after becoming stuck inside of a dumpster in Huntington Beach.It appeared a horse climbed up onto a platform right next to a dumpster at the Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center and fell inside.The Orange County Fire Authority's heavy rescue team jiggered together some fire hoses, a harness and used a forklift to lift the animal out.A veterinarian administered a light tranquilizer to keep the horse calm during the rescue.The horse was able to walk away and was unharmed.