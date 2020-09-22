Pets & Animals

Horse rescued after falling 60 feet down ravine in San Juan Capistrano - Video

Video captured the moment a horse was hoisted up into the air and rescued after it fell about 60 feet down a ravine in San Juan Capistrano.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- A horse was rescued after it fell 60 feet down a ravine at Caspers Regional Park in San Juan Capistrano Monday.

Video captured the 8-year-old horse, Lola, getting hoisted to safety by a helicopter.

The rider says she jumped off after the horse began to buck. The horse then fell about 60 feet down a ravine.

Due to tough terrain, the horse couldn't be walked out.

After a veterinarian sedated her, an Orange County Fire Authority technical rescue team used its helicopter to hoist the horse to a safe location and reunite her with her owner.

The owner was not injured.
