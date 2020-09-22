Horse rescued after falling 60 feet down ravine in San Juan Capistrano - Video

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- A horse was rescued after it fell 60 feet down a ravine at Caspers Regional Park in San Juan Capistrano Monday.Video captured the 8-year-old horse, Lola, getting hoisted to safety by a helicopter.The rider says she jumped off after the horse began to buck. The horse then fell about 60 feet down a ravine.Due to tough terrain, the horse couldn't be walked out.After a veterinarian sedated her, an Orange County Fire Authority technical rescue team used its helicopter to hoist the horse to a safe location and reunite her with her owner.The owner was not injured.