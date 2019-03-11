Pets & Animals

Horse struggles to stand still in bed of pickup truck going 70 mph on highway

EMBED <>More Videos

A horse was spotted in the bed of a pick-up truck driving 70 miles per hour on US-59.

CORRIGAN, Texas -- A horse was spotted in the bed of a pickup truck traveling 70 mph on US-59 in Corrigan, Texas.

A woman took a picture on her phone as the animal struggled to stand still.

Police pulled the truck over, but didn't write the driver a citation because there isn't anything technically illegal about the way the horse was transported.

Police said the driver was on his way to work at the Stockyards. His truck that normally pulls the trailer wasn't starting so he loaded the horse into the back of another truck.

The horse is now safe at the Stockyards.

According to police, the horse is extremely well-trained and worth $15,000.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexashorsesanimal newsus worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Parents who say son was forced to sit in urine take legal action against LAUSD school
Armed suspect dies after being shot by officer in San Bernardino
Phil Spector's $5.5M Alhambra mansion for sale
Happiest cities in the US revealed in new report
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Bald eagle lays second egg near Big Bear Lake
Santa Anita reopens main track to training
Show More
$77 million worth of cocaine seized in New York
Just dandy: wildflowers color Southern California desert
Diamond Bar woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Disneyland
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Hip-hop cruise featuring Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Post Malone coming this summer
More TOP STORIES News