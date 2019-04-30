Pets & Animals

Hummingbird returns to man who nursed it back to health

By Eyewitness News
AUGUSTA, Georgia -- A man who nursed a wounded hummingbird back to health says he's been getting special visits from the grateful bird ever since.

Former SWAT officer Mike Cardenaz says he found the hummingbird, who he named Buzz, on his front porch in Georgia four years ago, unable to fly with broken feathers.

He helped Buzz recover with Pedialyte, sugar, and a safe place to heal.

Ever since, Buzz has come back from his winter travels to South America to visit Mike.

He was concerned when the bird was a little late this year, but it arrived on his front porch and landed on his hand.

Buzz is the second hummingbird Mike has rescued. And now, he is helping an injured chipmunk get back on its feet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiaanimal rescuebirdsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News