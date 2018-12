Fish are dying off in Lake Elsinore and fire retardant from the Holy Fire could be the cause.About 1,000 carp and shad started washing ashore on beaches last week and crews have picked up the remains every day.Authorities believe a pesticide in the fire retardant got into the lake when floods hit the area. But they note that fish can also die naturally when overpopulated.The lake remains open as officials try to figure out what's going on.