LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There have been many food giveaways for families in need since the coronavirus pandemic began -- but pets have to eat too.On Saturday, "Michelson Found Animals" hosted a free pet-food pantry.More than a thousand meals for dogs and cats were distributed at Homeboy Industries headquarters in Chinatown.One goal of Saturday's event was to reduce the number pets being surrendered to shelters.More than two-thirds of Angelenos are pet owners.