wild animals

Hungry Lake Tahoe bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A reminder, lock your doors and don't leave food inside your car, or this could happen.

A hungry bear opened the door to an unlocked car in and couldn't get back out.

Sheriff's deputies were able to open the doors and let the hungry fella go, but not before the bear destroyed the inside of the car.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office warned drivers not to leave food in cars as bears forage for food in preparation for hibernation.

"Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear-proof containers!"

They said in their Facebook post:

"BE BEAR AWARE.
The bears are hungry and looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear proof containers! This bear got into an unlocked car and couldn't get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him and send him on his way, but not before the bear had done considerable damage to the interior of the car."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimal newsbearanimalsabc7 originalscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
Improvements to wildlife corridor could help protect OC wildlife
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
What happens to animals during wildfires?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
101 Freeway crash: 1 killed, westbound lanes blocked
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
Show More
SoCal mountains blanketed with snow; winter weather advisory issued
LA holding streetlight design competition with cash prize offered
UCLA, USC to hold rallies ahead of annual matchup
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
51 dogs surrendered to Van Nuys animal shelter at once
More TOP STORIES News