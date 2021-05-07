Pets & Animals

Hungry goats help protect Reagan Library from fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Hungry goats help protect Reagan Library from fire

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- More than 350 goats are using their mouths to help protect The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum from wildfire danger.

The herd returned this week to eat brush around the institution's campus in Simi Valley.

The goats create a firebreak between the natural vegetation and the facility, library spokeswoman Melissa Giller told the Ventura County Star.

Goats were credited with helping keep the library safe from a wildfire in 2019.

2019 Easy Fire damaged exterior grounds of Reagan library, did not reach main building
EMBED More News Videos

Last month's Easy Fire in Simi Valley cost the Reagan Library and Museum nearly $500,000.



"During the huge fires a year and a half ago, many of the firefighters who were battling the fire that came within feet of the library said that it was the perimeter created by the goats that allowed them to fight the fire and stop it from getting onto our campus," Giller said.

This year there is not as much for the goats to eat because there has been little rain and little vegetation regrowth, said Capt. Robert Welsbie, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssimi valleyventura countygoatbrush fireronald reaganfire safety
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California reports first yearly population decline in state's history
OC man fraudulently obtained $5M in PPP loans, officials allege
LA sued after Lakers fan injured during championship celebration
Family calls for arrest in Highland Park hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
35.7 tons of waste removed from Echo Park Lake since closure
COVID-positive man regrets vaccine hesitancy
Female Marines complete region's first co-ed boot camp
Show More
Southern California agency weighs warehouse rule for air quality
Officials tour Long Beach Convention Center housing migrant children
OC businesses looking to fill jobs as they reopen
Chlorine shortage expected to affect the summer pool season
4-year-old boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles
More TOP STORIES News