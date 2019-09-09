Pets & Animals

Hunter catches 700-pound alligator in Georgia

GEORGIA -- It's alligator hunting season in Georgia.

It is not a competition, but if it were, one man would have already locked up the top prize. He caught a 14-foot long alligator last week.

It took the help of a crew of five and more than five hours to bring the 700-pound reptile in.

Alligator hunting season in Georgia runs through early October. It requires a special permit and hunters can bag just one animal.

The 700-pound alligator is believed to be the largest ever caught in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiahuntingu.s. & worldalligator
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inglewood missing boy: Child's body found in pool at public park
Crews battle 'major emergency' structure fire in downtown LA
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian in Florida
Grocery strike averted as tentative deal reached
Development project slated to be built on fire-prone hills in Yorba Linda
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Stanton motel
Show More
At least 1 killed in San Bernardino triple shooting
Police looking for man who groped child in Redlands store
Chargers fend off Colts comeback with 30-24 overtime win
24-year-old Texas father on life support after vaping
Sister of LA Clippers star suspect in Temecula murder
More TOP STORIES News