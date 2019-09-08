Pets & Animals

Hug Your Hound Day: Time to give your dogs some extra love

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you have a dog, Sunday's the day to give your buddy some extra attention.

It's national Hug Your Hound Day.

It's not only a day to give your dogs some extra love and treats, but also to make sure they are taken care of. Dog owners are encouraged to make sure locks and cabinets are secured and choking hazards are out of reach of your pet.

And if you don't have a dog, it's not a bad day to visit your local shelter.

Share your Hug Your Hound photos with the world by using the hashtag #abc7eyewitness.
