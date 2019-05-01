community journalist

'Kitten season' leaves Long Beach shelters, neighborhoods with extra felines

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach resident, Jenine Minue, has been tending to the massive stray cat population in her Alamitos Beach neighborhood for the past 11 years.

She feeds the felines breakfast and dinner every day and finds the funds to spay and neuter the animals, in order to help control the growing population of stray cats in the downtown area. But, it is officially "kitten season," which means Jenine's group of hungry animals is multiplying.

"Typically, kitten season starts around March and it's a huge influx of kittens," said Long Beach Animal Care Services Manager, Staycee Dains. "This past weekend, staff said we were slammed. We just got litter after litter after litter."

Dains reports that Long Beach Animal Care Services has received almost 700 cats between January and April of this year.

So, why are there so many stray cats in Long Beach?

"Housing is a really good indicator with what's going on with stray animal populations," Dains said. "Whenever you see people struggling with housing, you have to move and you have to make choices. They can choose to bring their animal to the shelter, but they think that they're giving their animal the best advantage by driving it to a better neighborhood or dropping it in a park, but in fact that cat is in serious danger."

In regards to 'community cats,' or unsocialized outdoor cats with little to no human interaction, Dains said the best solution to stop overpopulation is through a method called TNR, which stands for trap, neuter and return.

"The best thing to do is get them trapped, spayed or neutered, and then put them back. That way they won't create an overpopulation problem," said Dains. 'Community cats' are often deemed unadoptable.

For more information about what Long Beach residents can do about stray cats, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslong beachcommunity journalistsheltercatsanimalin the communityanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
These Long Beach skater girls have moxie
East Hollywood yoga instructor gives back by offering 'pay what you can' classes
Beer Yoga in Long Beach: yes, it's a thing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News