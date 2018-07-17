PETS & ANIMALS

JBS USA suspends shipments from Kentucky pig farm after undercover video

Pigs are shown being abused at a factory farm in Kentucky in undercover footage from Mercy For Animals.

DENVER --
JBS USA, the U.S. branch of the world's largest meat producer, says it has suspended shipments from a pig farm where workers were shown hitting, kicking and throwing pigs on undercover video.

The Colorado-based company said it made the decision based on an initial review of the Mercy for Animals video at a Tosh Farms site in Simpson County, Kentucky, and will investigate the allegations.

The video also shows sows being held in individual metal pens, a controversial but common practice.

RELATED: Prop 12 would require animal products sold to CA to follow strict state animal welfare laws
EMBED More News Videos

Proposition 12 is looking to change how California gets its meat and prevent the abuse of farm animals in other states.



Tennessee-based Tosh Farms says several actions shown in the video violate its policy, and it will re-train its staff immediately. It says a veterinarian found no problems at the site Tuesday.

Mercy for Animals wants JBS to require changes in how animals are raised by its suppliers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal rightsanimal abusefarmingfoodlawsinvestigationu.s. & worldKentuckyColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CA's prop 12 looking to change meat industry in other states
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News