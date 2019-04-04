Jellyfish galore at Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- An unusual sight along Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor: Jellyfish galore.Experts say winds are pushing moon jellyfish into coves, making them more visible to the eye. That's bringing out crowds of people to get a glimpse of the sea creatures."Starting a few days ago, people started noticing large amount of moon jellys. These are naturally occurring critters and they are occurring all over the west coast. Sometimes they accumulate in large numbers, particularly in estuaries and harbors. Normally, it has to do with the wind patterns and the way current patterns are flowing," said Sean Anderson, ecologist at CSUCI.The good news: If you come in contact with a moon jelly, they do not sting.