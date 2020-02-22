Pets & Animals

Joaquin Phoenix rescues cow, newborn calf from meat processing facility in Pico Rivera

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Just one day after Joaquin Phoenix advocated for animals in his acceptance speech for best actor at the 92nd Academy Awards, the actor took action by rescuing a cow and a newborn calf from a meat processing facility in Pico Rivera.

In partnership with the activist group LA Animal Save, Phoenix visited the Manning Beef Company where the cow, who was named Liberty, had recently given birth to her calf, Indigo. It was the fifth mother-child bovine that the group rescued from that facility.

Both animals will now live our their lives at the Farm Sanctuary in Acton.

"My hope is, as we watch baby Indigo grow up with her mom Liberty at Farm Sanctuary, that we'll always remember that friendships can emerge in the most unexpected places; and no matter our differences, kindness and compassion should rule everything around us," Phoenix said in a written statement.

Phoenix touched on the importance combating injustice as he accepted the award at the Oscars for his role in "Joker."

"I think, whether we're talking about gender inequality, or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights, or animal rights, we're talking about the fight against injustice. We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender, or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity," he said during his speech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspico riveralos angeles countycowanimal rescuebaby animalsanimal rights
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death of 3 women found in Hemet home was result of rental dispute
No charges for alleged 'Banditos' accused of beating fellow deputies
Kobe memorial: Stay away from Staples if you don't have tix
Crash shuts down NB 15 in Lake Elsinore
Costco cracking down on food court access
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
Show More
Former elementary school principal convicted in fatal Palmdale DUI crash
Google Doodle honors iconic Mexican humorist Chespirito
Trump bashes Oscars Best Picture 'Parasite,' studio claps back
Two boys accused of starting Porterville Library fire charged with murder
Bernie Sanders says Michael Bloomberg is 'worst candidate' to beat Trump
More TOP STORIES News