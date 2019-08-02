Cornhole 4 Cats: Make a toss, adopt a kitty at Jurupa Valley shelter

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Make a cornhole toss, adopt a cat.Riverside County is offering a new promotion at the Jurupa Valley animal shelter: For $1 you get four cornhole tosses. Make one, and you get to adopt a cat for no extra charge.The shelter started the promotion last week because of an abundance of cats.The county's shelters have more than 400 cats looking for a home.The promotion runs for several weeks and you can keep playing as many times as you want until you make your shot.