Pets & Animals

K-9 officer stabbed while taking down suspect

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- A Green Bay police K-9 is in the intensive care unit after he was stabbed in the neck while taking down a suspect.

Green Bay's Police Chief Andrew Smith says the actions of K-9 Pyro likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.



After two surgeries, officials say Pyro is in critical, but stable condition.

We have very high hopes that he's going to survive this incident," said Smith. "Much higher than our hopes were this morning when it looked like he had a less than 50 percent chance of survival."

Police say the suspect was threatening his family on Sunday and wouldn't stand down.

The man who stabbed Pyro has been identified as Sai Vang. Smith says his department is recommending several charges to the district attorney's office, including recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsink 9animal newsdogu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News