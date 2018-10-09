K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl

Hi. My name is “Molly” and I’m a bloodhound for the LAPD. Today they called me to the scene of a missing 9 year old girl. I used my scent tracking skills to find her and she’s back home now. I hope your day at work was as rewarding as mine pic.twitter.com/itkWJYINZk — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 9, 2018

A K-9 came to the rescue of a missing 9-year-old girl, Los Angeles police said on Monday.The Los Angeles Police Department posted to its social media a picture of Molly, a bloodhound who was called to the scene of the missing girl.LAPD's Twitter post said Molly used her scent-tracking skills to help get the missing girl back home."I hope your day at work was as rewarding as mine," the tweet said.