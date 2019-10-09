Pets & Animals

Eyewitness This: LA Animal Services program allows for people to keep lost animals at home, saves space at shelters

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Animal Services has a new program which allows people who've found lost dogs and cats to care for them at home instead of bringing them to shelters.

It's called the "Shelter at Home" program.

Within the first four hours of finding an animal, a person must notify the closest L.A. Animal Services Center.

They must send two or more pictures of the pet and have the pet scanned for a microchip.

According to the center, lost pets are easier to find the closer they are to home.

The program aims to keep animals out of shelters, allowing them to be held in less stressful environments.

