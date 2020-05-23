Pets & Animals

Kitten born with two faces in Oregon named Biscuit and Gravy

OREGON -- An Oregon family was surprised to see that their cat had given birth to a kitten with two faces.

The kitten, named Biscuits and Gravy, was born with two faces, four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

B.J. and Kyla King said the kitten can meow with one mouth, while simultaneously eating out of the other.

Unfortunately, Biscuit and Gravy won't survive for very long as a result of its birth defect.

In the meantime, the King family said they will give the kitten as much love as possible and share Biscuits and Gravy's story online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoregoncatspetscute animalsanimalskittens
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
Newsom approves OC's request for reopening of more businesses
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Massive lines form outside Morongo Casino amid reopening
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase through South LA
Show More
Mom charged in death of boy with autism at center of Amber Alert
Riverside County given green light to further reopen economy
LA County reopens indoor mall curbside service, beach bike paths
Venice Beach and Cabrillo Beach parking lots allowed to reopen
SoCal nurse, mother battle COVID-19 in hospital
More TOP STORIES News