LA Animal Services offering discounted adoption fees for larger-breed dogs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you've been looking for a new pet, Los Angeles Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees for larger-breed dogs.

The agency's Big Dog Adoption Event runs through Oct. 18.

"We have a lot of amazing dogs in our centers who would make great workout partners, couch potato buddies, and who can bring a lot of love into your home." said Brenda Barnette, the agency's general manager. "Don't rule out a larger breed dog when looking to adopt a four-legged friend to be a part of your family."

Prospective adopters may visit laanimalservices.com to see all the available dogs and set up an appointment.

The adoption fee during the event will be just $25, according to the agency's website.
