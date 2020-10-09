LA Animal Services offering discounted adoption fees for larger-breed dogs

The agency's Big Dog Adoption Event runs through Oct. 18.
"We have a lot of amazing dogs in our centers who would make great workout partners, couch potato buddies, and who can bring a lot of love into your home." said Brenda Barnette, the agency's general manager. "Don't rule out a larger breed dog when looking to adopt a four-legged friend to be a part of your family."
Prospective adopters may visit laanimalservices.com to see all the available dogs and set up an appointment.
The adoption fee during the event will be just $25, according to the agency's website.
To encourage Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, LA Animal Services will offer a discounted adoption fee of $25 (not including license) for our larger breed dogs during our Big Dog Adoption Event.https://t.co/vtbYqmtzL9 #laanimalservices #lacitypets #adoptashelterdog #dogtober pic.twitter.com/J2mz3QlXMR— LA Animal Services (@LACityPets) October 8, 2020