LA Animal Services offering discounted adoption fees for larger-breed dogs

To encourage Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, LA Animal Services will offer a discounted adoption fee of $25 (not including license) for our larger breed dogs during our Big Dog Adoption Event.https://t.co/vtbYqmtzL9 #laanimalservices #lacitypets #adoptashelterdog #dogtober pic.twitter.com/J2mz3QlXMR — LA Animal Services (@LACityPets) October 8, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you've been looking for a new pet, Los Angeles Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees for larger-breed dogs.The agency's Big Dog Adoption Event runs through Oct. 18."We have a lot of amazing dogs in our centers who would make great workout partners, couch potato buddies, and who can bring a lot of love into your home." said Brenda Barnette, the agency's general manager. "Don't rule out a larger breed dog when looking to adopt a four-legged friend to be a part of your family."Prospective adopters may visit laanimalservices.com to see all the available dogs and set up an appointment.The adoption fee during the event will be just $25, according to the agency's website.