<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4810198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

If you're a traveler who gets stressed out when you have to fly, have no fear! The LAX P.U.P. Program is here! If you love dogs and coffee, The Dog Cafe is about to become your new favorite joint because you can play with pups while you grab your coffee fix.