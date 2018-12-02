LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --It's no secret, L.A. loves its animals! From the rescues in need of care to the animals that take care of us, we found some of the absolute coolest. This Eye on L.A. is almost too cute to handle!
HELLO KITTY GRAND CAFÉ
Before we head out into the wild, we made a stop in Irvine to check out a different kind of kitty! The Hello Kitty Grand Café at the Irvine Spectrum Center is the first of its kind. Featuring a cute bakery café where you can pick up all kinds of sweet treats. After 5:00 p.m., you can make a reservation for the Bow Room in the back, which is like a Hello Kitty speakeasy where adult fans of the little icon can enjoy yummy Hello Kitty-inspired cocktails! https://www.sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-grand
ANIMAL TRACKS, INC.
Animal Tracks in Agua Dulce is an animal sanctuary, rehabilitation center and educational facility. Most of their rescues are exotic pets that went rogue or animals that have been injured or are no longer able to survive on their own. The sanctuary offers fascinating tours for all ages, including a one of a kind Monkey Experience, which is a tour that can be from one to three hours long, that lets you get up close and personal with primates like Chrissy the very sweet Baboon. The Monkey Experience is for ages 16 and older, but they also feature children's tours of all the other soft and fuzzy creatures at the sanctuary. https://www.animaltracksinc.org/
LAX PUP PROGRAM
If you're a traveler who gets stressed out when you have to fly, have no fear! The LAX P.U.P. Program is here! P.U.P. stands for Pets Unstressing Passengers, and these registered, trained therapy dogs sporting red "Pet Me" vests roam the airport with their pet parents who volunteer to sniff out anyone in need of a little snuggle. Click the video to see what happened when onscreen bad boy, Danny Trejo ran into this pack of furry love ambassadors on his recent trip to the airport.
https://www.lawa.org/en/volunteer-opportunities/pup-program
THE DOG CAFÉ
If you love dogs and coffee, The Dog Cafe is about to become your new favorite joint because you can play with pups while you grab your coffee fix. Stop by the café side first to buy a tasty cup of joe and peruse their adorable gift area. A reservation and a $15 admission fee then gets you an hour's worth of the best playtime ever, with some of the sweetest pups you'll ever meet, who were in danger of being euthanized. All the proceeds go towards rehabilitation, medical care and training for the dogs, so that if you fall in love with one, you can easily give them a forever home! https://www.thedogcafela.com/
PARK BENCH
If you live in SoCal, chances are you love a good brunch, and we found out, your pup feels the same way! Huntington Beach Central Park is a little slice of heaven for people and their pooches, and for 30 years the Park Bench Café has been a main attraction. The restaurant opened its doors in 1988 and after years of seeing people bring their dogs who watched wistfully as their human parents ate, they decided to create a menu for our furry friends as well. So take your fur baby out for a walk and a bite at the Park Bench Café. http://www.parkbenchcafe.com/
MILO'S SANCTUARY
Milo's Sanctuary & Special Needs Cat Rescue, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) founded on the belief that all cats deserve a second chance at life, especially those that have physical disabilities, are seniors, have a terminal illness, or have been abused and need someone to care for, love, and understand them.
The true angels at Milo's Sanctuary have a Lifetime Care Program for cats that cannot be re-homed, and provide a safe and loving environment for the rest of their lives. To learn more about their Lifetime Care Program and how you can help save a life check out: https://www.milossanctuary.org/
JACKBOY'S DOG BAKERY
Doesn't your doggy deserve a delicious birthday cake (even if it's not their birthday!)? We found a place with the perfect homemade pet cakes, and all-natural, healthy, and yummy dog treats. Jackboy's Dog Bakery has locations in Anaheim and Corona. http://www.jackboydogbakery.com/index.html
WOLF CONNECTION
Situated an hour north of Downtown L.A., in the tranquil Angeles National Forest, the Wolf Connection offers a unique opportunity for visitors to gain a deep understanding of these wild animals, and to engage in a meditative, holistic exchange with rescued wolves. The organization offers healing programs for kids in foster care, students under the care of probation departments, ex-gang members, veterans, and people battling substance abuse. There are also activities that the general public can take part in, like hikes with the magnificent wolves themselves! For more: https://wolfconnection.org/
