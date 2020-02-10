LA pet shop closing months after video of employee tossing dog

Bark n' Bitches, which opened in 2006, said it is closing by the end of the month as a result of pressure from the city of Los Angeles Animal Services Department.
The store came into the public spotlight in November 2019 after video showed an employee picking up a rambunctious dog by the neck and tossing it to the ground. The dog was later seen cowering under a table as others in the store tried to comfort the animal.
After the video came out, the store owner immediately condemned the employee's actions: "There was an inexcusable incident in the shop tonight. We will not tolerate this or any actions that put our rescues in harms way. The appropriate actions are being taken. This is NOT what we stand for."
City Animal Services launched an investigation into the incident.
The shop owner says the city seized 17 dogs and puppies on Jan. 17 and is keeping them "stuffed in their overcrowded cement jungle, lonely and scared."
"It is with great sadness, and certainly not by choice, that this magical, love filled shop has been forced to close as a result of the pressures put on me by LAAS (Los Angeles Animal Service)," the owner wrote on Instagram.
City Animal Services declined comment to Eyewitness News, other than to say "the dogs are safe in our care."
Besides selling pet products, the retail shop is involved in dog rescue and adoption efforts. "We have been responsible for saving the lives of over 7,000 homeless dogs," the owner said.