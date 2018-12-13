La Puente family seeks help finding 'Poncho' the pony

A heartbroken La Puente family is pleading for help finding their missing pony, "Poncho."The pony vanished from a home in the Avocado Heights neighborhood early Saturday. The family believes the animal may have been stolen.Poncho's owner Sofia Sandoval said they got "Poncho" because their babies were preemies, and they knew ponies are good therapy animals.Sandoval said her kids absolutely adore "Poncho," especially her 18-month-old son.Anyone who knows where Poncho might be is asked to call police.