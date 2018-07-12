La Puente woman reunites with missing dog 7 years later

A La Puente woman was able to reunite with her long-lost dog after seven years apart thanks to a microchip embedded in the missing pet.Tara Quinones lost her dog Rosita years ago when the frightened Dachshund mix escaped through a gate during a fireworks show.This week, Rosita turned up at a shelter about 30 miles away in Jurupa Valley, where officials used the chip to alert Quinones.Quinones first met Rosita while working as a veterinary technician, making sure the dog was altered, vaccinated and microchipped.Although excited to reunite with her now-11-year-old pet, Quinones said she knows someone out there provided care for Rosita and would consider reuniting that person with her dog."She's obviously been loved all these years," Quinones said. "I checked online to see if anyone was missing her, but was not successful."If Rosita's most recent caretaker wants to connect with Quinones, that person can contact her through Riverside County Animal Services at shelterinfo@rivco.org.