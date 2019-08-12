Largest kitten nursery in LA needs volunteers

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Best Friends Lifesaving Center has the largest neonatal kitten unit in Los Angeles County, and because newborn kittens need so much attention they need volunteers, fosters and new forever homes.
The kitten nursery is open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week because these kittens have to be fed every 2 to 4 hours.
"People don't often realize but neonatal kittens especially the young ones are the most at risk at shelters. Once they're about 5 to 6 weeks old they can start eating on their own," said Michelle Sathe, Public Relations Manager for Best Friends.
The shelter estimates that nearly 3,000 kittens will have come through this facility in 2019 alone. They have already cared for more than 15,000 neonatal kittens and nursing mom cats since opening in February 2013.
There are always kittens coming through the door at Best Friends because a cat's pregnancy cycle is only 2 months and cats can become pregnant at 4-months-old.
If you would like to help the nursery or adopt click here to find out more.
