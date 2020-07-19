Pets & Animals

Little dog named Astro recovering after chase on interstate

WASHINGTON D.C. -- A little dog named Astro is okay after leading first responders on a chase down a Washington D.C. expressway.

On Friday, owner Liyah Young was involved in a crash. While she headed to the hospital with minor injuries, her Shih Tzu-poodle mix, who's a year and a half old, was placed in a fire department vehicle for his safety.

After someone accidentally opened the door to the vehicle, Astro began running down a closed interstate.

"We were in pretty good shape. The dog was ahead of us, but we were gaining ground on him," said Fire Captain Don Yingling. "There was a break in the wall, and he made it through there, and that's when it got a little hairy."

Astro headed straight toward traffic. He went under a car but resurfaced unscathed.

"The job is to protect everybody -- animals and people and everything -- so we didn't want him to get over there," said firefighter Zach Horchar.

Firefighters were able to rescue him after he took a quick U-turn in front of a tractor trailer.

"A civilian actually stopped and actually scared him into the bushes, and he was running up the hill, and we were able to catch him," Yingling said.

The entire chase lasted seven minutes, and Astro ran so fast and so far that a veterinarian said he hurt the pads of his paws.

"They should have named him Rocket," said Yingling.

Astro is now back home where Young said the dog is tired and in need of hydration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashington dcdogsanimal rescueanimalanimal newsbaby animalscute animalsdoganimalsu.s. & worldfreewayfirefightershighways
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19
Sex offender relocates to San Diego County, authorities say
Garcetti: LA reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely
Data: 71% of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County from private gatherings
Can wearing a face mask be hazardous to your health?
Family seeks justice for South LA man killed in 2016
Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview
Show More
POLL: Biden has 15-point lead over Trump among registered voters
Father, 8-year-old son selling flowers receive outpouring of support
Hundreds join demonstration supporting police in IE
LA Archdiocese cancels indoor masses until further notice
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
More TOP STORIES News