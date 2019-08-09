Pets & Animals

Firefighters respond to horse stranded on hillside in Sunland: WATCH LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
SUNLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland.

The horse was on private property and did not seem to be injured.

LAFD Search and Rescue and the Los Angeles Animal Services Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team were on scene to assist and provide medical care.

After two unsuccessful attempts to help the horse get upright, the operation transitioned to a hoist operation. LAFD Air Ops configured a helicopter with the hook required to perform the operation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
