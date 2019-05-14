Pets & Animals

Llamas, Hershey and Kisses, on the loose in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Two llamas caused a lot of drama after wandering from their home and onto a busy Las Vegas street Tuesday morning.

Hershey and Kisses, as they are called, were spotted strolling along Jones Boulevard near Elkhorn, according to KTNV.

Animal Control was called out about 6:43 a.m.

The owner was eventually located and the llamas were safely returned to their home, officials said.

The owner was issued a citation for animals interfering with pedestrians.

Nikia Dyson recorded video of the llamas.

