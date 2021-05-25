Pets & Animals

Los Angeles ranked worst city for mosquitos

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Get that repellent ready - Los Angeles is now ranked the worst city when it comes to mosquitos.

According to rankings from pest control company Orkin, L.A. has unseated Atlanta, which held the top spot on that list for several years in a row.

Rounding out the top five on that list were Washington D.C., Dallas and Chicago.

Three other cities on the West Coast also broke into the list this year: Seattle, San Diego and Fresno.

Mosquitos become more active when temperatures reach over 68 degrees, according to the company. Their breeding season can start as early as May and last through September.

