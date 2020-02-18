Pets & Animals

Los Angeles Zoo announces name of its newest baby gorilla

By ABC7.com staff
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo on Tuesday announced the name of its newest baby gorilla - Angela.

The western lowland gorilla was born Jan. 18 to mother N'djia and father Kelly.

A longtime donor to the zoo suggested the gorilla's name.

"We have long hoped for the birth of a female gorilla so that we could name her in honor of our daughter, Angela Collier, who spent her short life believing that the most important contribution she could make to the world was for the welfare of animals," said Basil Collier, director of the Angela Collier Foundation.

The foundation was formed in 1996 to promote animal rights and prevent animal cruelty.

"We think the name is perfect, considering this girl was born here in Los Angeles, which naturally makes her a proud Angeleno," said the zoo's director of animal programs, Beth Schaefer.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered in their native habitat of the lowlands and swamp forests of central Africa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgriffith parklos angeleslos angeles countybabyla zoogorillas
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sues Cedars-Sinai after wife dies during C-section birth
Trump set to make rare visit to Southland, prompting road closures
Coroner releases Amie Harwick's official cause of death
Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Names of animal abusers could be made public in California
Utah police help mom in need of baby formula
Show More
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
Veterans mark anniversary of War Dog Memorial in Riverside County
Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas
Inglewood boutique celebrates natural hair and promotes natural healing
Justin Turner, Mike Trout sound off on Astros cheating scandal
More TOP STORIES News