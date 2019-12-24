animal rescue

Lost dogs reunited with family for the holidays thanks to bus driver

MILWAUKEE -- It's a holiday miracle for two dogs and their family in Milwaukee, and they have a bus driver to thank.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver, Jamie Grabowski, was nearing the end of her shift when she spotted two dogs wandering the streets om the streets Dec. 18.

Grabowski stopped the bus and attempted to get the dogs on board the bus. "Hey, you two! You need to go home, right now," Grabowski can be heard saying in CCTV from the bus. "Come on, come on inside!" Grabowski opens the door and guides the pair onto her bus.

According to the MCTS, Grabowski contacted dispatchers to notify them about her situation before she sat and played with the dogs until a police officer arrived.

The officer carried the dogs to his squad car and brought them to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, where staff there determined that the dogs, both about two years old, were in good health.

The MCTS said the owners were searching all night for the dogs, who ventured out of the family's yard just a couple of miles from where Grabowski spotted them.

Grabowski said she was happy to be in the right place at the right time.
