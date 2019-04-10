Pets & Animals

Lost pit bull reunited with IE owner after a year

By ABC7.com staff
COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pit bull missing from Coachella for more than a year has been reunited with its owner.

Jesus Lopez and his girlfriend did everything they could to find Lopez's blue and white pit bull named Trina.

And then a friend told them about a post on social media.

In that post a woman shared a picture of a dog, the animal spotted on her doorbell camera.

That dog turned out to be Trina.

Lopez contacted the woman who told her Trina was at the Riverside County animal shelter.

Lopez says Trina did have a microchip, but he hadn't updated his contact information.
