Pets & Animals

Louisiana farmer brings home calf born with five legs

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- A Louisiana farmer who attended a cow auction last week brought home a calf born with five legs because no one else wanted it.

"The people I talked to said you're wasting your money on that, it's not even going to make it. Well 10 days later, she's doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs and I figured well my fiancée would like it," Matt Alexander told KPLC-TV.

Alexander's fiancée, Maghin Davis, said, "When you run into something like this, it just ... it fits on our farm."

Davis decided to name the calf Elsie.

"You fear the worst that she's not going to make it, She's not something ... we don't really know what was all wrong with her. But every day she surprises us. She's running around. She chases her mom. She eats from her mom. She's just got a lot of energy," Davis said.

Alexander said Elsie seems healthy and playful.

"We hope that she spends the rest of her days happy here," Davis said. "She has plenty of grass to eat and love to get."

The couple plans to wait to figure out if a veterinarian believes Elsie's extra leg will need to be removed.

"She's born unique," Davis said. "We just want her safe and happy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianacowu.s. & worldfarming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 suspects arrested for robbery at Canoga Park mall
Evacuations lifted in Glendale after brush fire erupts
2 injured after vehicle slams into business in Downey
Homicide investigation underway in Santa Monica after 19-year-old found dead
7 uninjured after plane crashes at Santa Barbara Airport
Teenage girl in grave condition after house fire
Suspect arrested for alleged double murder in Ojai
Show More
LASD deputies speak out after rookie admits to fabricating sniper shooting
Driver arrested in fiery North Hills hit-and-run crash that killed 1, injured 4
Torrance bank erupts in flames after driver slams into building
Small plane crash lands, ignites brush fire in Lancaster
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
More TOP STORIES News