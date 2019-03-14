Pets & Animals

Man runs into burning home to save his dog

A video shows a man run into a burning home to rescue his family's dog.

Jose Guzman ran right past firefighters and ran out with his dog. He says he found her hiding inside the bathroom which at the time was the only place that hadn't burned.

Guzman suffered burns on his face and hands.

In the blaze, Guzman, his wife and three daughters lost almost all their possessions, including the tools he uses for work.

Guzman works two jobs, in construction and as a landscaper. Amid the rubble and ruin, Guzman said he sees the blessings. He has his family and their love, including the love of one family member who can't put her appreciation into words.

When asked what his dog means to him, he said with his voice choking up with emotion, "She's been with us forever. She's part of the family. We love her."

A GoFundMe page has helped raise over $20,000 to help the family.
