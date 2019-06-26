Man saves baby deer from drowning in Folsom Lake near Sacramento

FOLSOM LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A baby deer is back on dry land after a boater came to its rescue over the weekend.He was out on Folsom Lake near Sacramento when he spotted the fawn struggling to stay afloat.He swam over to the deer, eventually managed to corral the scared animal, and then brought it on board.That's when another boater flagged him down and said he had rescued a different fawn.Both boaters eventually found the fawns' mother and reunited the family.