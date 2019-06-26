Pets & Animals

Man saves baby deer from drowning in Folsom Lake near Sacramento

By ABC7.com staff
FOLSOM LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A baby deer is back on dry land after a boater came to its rescue over the weekend.

He was out on Folsom Lake near Sacramento when he spotted the fawn struggling to stay afloat.

He swam over to the deer, eventually managed to corral the scared animal, and then brought it on board.

That's when another boater flagged him down and said he had rescued a different fawn.

Both boaters eventually found the fawns' mother and reunited the family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdeer rescuewild animalsrescueanimalboating
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News