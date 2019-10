Simi Valley man sentenced to 30 days in jail for fatally shooting mountain lion P-38 in the head

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 60-year-old Simi Valley man on Thursday was sentenced to 30 days in jail for shooting and killing the mountain lion known as P-38 , prosecutors said.The sentence was handed down immediately after Alfredo Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of a protected mammal and vandalism to its GPS collar, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.Gonzalez's sentence also includes 30 days in a work-release program, 240 hours of community service at an animal shelter, three years of probation, and a fine of $150.The rifle that Gonzalez used to shoot the animal was declared a nuisance by the court and ordered to be destroyed, according to news release from the DA's Office.P-38 was born in 2012 and collared three years later by National Park Service biologists studying the mountain lion population in the Santa Susana Mountains.Biologists recovered the mountain lion's collar after a "mortality signal" was detected on July 2, 2019.The cause of death was later determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.