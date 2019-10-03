Pets & Animals

Simi Valley man sentenced to 30 days in jail for fatally shooting mountain lion P-38 in the head

By ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 60-year-old Simi Valley man on Thursday was sentenced to 30 days in jail for shooting and killing the mountain lion known as P-38, prosecutors said.

The sentence was handed down immediately after Alfredo Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of a protected mammal and vandalism to its GPS collar, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Gonzalez's sentence also includes 30 days in a work-release program, 240 hours of community service at an animal shelter, three years of probation, and a fine of $150.

The rifle that Gonzalez used to shoot the animal was declared a nuisance by the court and ordered to be destroyed, according to news release from the DA's Office.

P-38 was born in 2012 and collared three years later by National Park Service biologists studying the mountain lion population in the Santa Susana Mountains.

Biologists recovered the mountain lion's collar after a "mortality signal" was detected on July 2, 2019.

The cause of death was later determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsventura countysimi valleymountain lion sightinganimals in perilanimalanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Simi Valley man accused of killing protected mountain lion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moreno Valley: Videos emerge showing fights at another middle school
Truck driver sought in West Covina hit-and-run caught on tape
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Dodgers launching bid for World Series title
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for 5-year-old
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
Show More
Pilot killed in Connecticut plane crash ID'd as Long Beach man
USC report shows spike in sexual assault claims
10 of the country's 'most miserable' cities are located in California
LA officials move to aid homeless by dismissing more than 1M minor infractions
Wild reunion for OC family, dog found 3 states away
More TOP STORIES News