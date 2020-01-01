Iowa man fights to get 'emotional support' coyote back

WATERLOO, Iowa -- An Iowa man wants his emotional support coyote back.
Matt Stokes tells KCRG has hired an attorney to get the coyote he named Drifter back from the sanctuary where officials placed him.
Stokes says Drifter's mother and her other pups abandoned him by an old shed on his property in Waterloo back in the Spring.
"I put food out again and water and kept checking him for another week," said Stokes. "It was two weeks he was out here by himself."
Stokes has a doctor's note certifying the coyote is an emotional support animal that helps with depression and anxiety.
"If it wasn't for him I would probably be missing my toe, or my foot or my leg because I got an infection of the bone," said Stokes. "I had to make sure I took care of myself so I could take care of him."
That all ended in October when neighbors reported the coyote wandering through the neighborhood and called animal control to capture the animal.
Stokes had allegedly told neighbors the coyote was a German shepherd.
The coyote is now at Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation Sanctuary in Independence.
The owner of sanctuary tells KCRG he plans to release Drifter back into the wild, because he says it's a coyote's natural born right to be free.
"He's never been wild, he's always been tame," said Stokes. "We would lay on the couch on Saturday afternoons and take a nap together."
Stokes says he now plans to apply for a license to keep a dangerous animal through the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
"He'll never make it in the wild. He won't make it a day."
