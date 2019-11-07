Pets & Animals

Matted dogs get fresh start when Riverside County animal services comes to the rescue

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Severely neglected dogs made an incredible transformation when animal services in Riverside County got a hold of them.

A Perris woman said the two animals who were likely abandoned showed up at her property.

Veterinary technicians got to work making the dogs look healthier and happier.

Officials said the dogs do not have any serious health issues.

If an owner fails to show up, the dogs will be put up for adoption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriverside countyperrisdogsanimal abuseanimalanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed after plane crashes into Upland house, sparking massive fire
Borderline owners determined to keep heart of bar intact
Red Cross bins stolen in Riverside
Burglary suspect falls through restaurant ceiling in Ojai: VIDEO
O.C. gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Show More
Borderline shooting survivor faces fears while healing
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News