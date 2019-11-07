Matted dogs get fresh start when Riverside County animal services comes to the rescue

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Severely neglected dogs made an incredible transformation when animal services in Riverside County got a hold of them.A Perris woman said the two animals who were likely abandoned showed up at her property.Veterinary technicians got to work making the dogs look healthier and happier.Officials said the dogs do not have any serious health issues.If an owner fails to show up, the dogs will be put up for adoption.