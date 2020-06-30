Pets & Animals

Meet Mac, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department newest team member

When Mac is old enough he will accompany trainees on their runs and help keep them motivated.
Meet Mac, he's the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's newest member - and he also happens to be a very good boy!

Mac was a gift to the Frank Bland Regional Training Center by academy classes 218 and 219.

