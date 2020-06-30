Meet Mac, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department newest team member

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6186124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the world of viral pet videos, Benji may be worth his estimated 20 million views.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6194264" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A therapy dog named Moose who has helped thousands of students at Virginia Tech has been awarded an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5859274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There's a dog in Cumberland County, New Jersey that's making history as a certified arson-detection K9 officer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5297544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One yearbook at a high school in Arkansas has gone to the dogs.

Meet Mac, he's the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's newest member - and he also happens to be a very good boy!Mac was a gift to the Frank Bland Regional Training Center by academy classes 218 and 219.When Mac is old enough he will accompany trainees on their runs and help keep them motivated.Mac is named after Detective Jeremiah MacKay who died in the line of duty in 2013.