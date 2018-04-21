PETS & ANIMALS

Miniature pony prompts short pursuit for police in Texas town

A runaway mini horse led police in Haltom City, Texas, on a bit of a chase. (KABC)

HALTOM CITY, Texas (KABC) --
A runaway mini horse led police in Haltom City, Texas, on a bit of a chase.

In dashcam video, the pony galloped away with no end in sight as officers had a difficult time corralling the little guy.

Police ended up enlisting the help of a teenage competitive calf roper to wrangle in the mini pony. Colby Caudle hung out of a window of a patrol car with his lasso in hand to bring the animal in.

The first two attempts failed, but finally the third time was a charm. The four-legged fugitive was taken into custody and returned to his owner.
