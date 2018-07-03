PETS & ANIMALS

Missing San Bernardino dog found safe

The search for a missing dog in San Bernardino has ended with a successful result. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
The search for a missing dog in San Bernardino has ended with a successful result.

Nala, a chow chow mix that escaped from an apartment complex last week, is safe and sound after family found her and called the dog's owner Evelyn Medrano.

Medrano had hired pet detectives Annalisa Berns and Landa Coldiron to help find Nala.

After their trained bloodhounds were unable sniff out Nala's scent, Berns correctly predicted Nala's probable location.

"She was most likely picked up by someone," Berns, who owns Pet Search and Rescue, said earlier this week.
