Rare and very ugly find: Monstrous-looking Pacific footballfish washes up on OC beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A monstrous-looking fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean washed up on an Orange County beach recently, a rare find that has delighted local marine life specialists.The 18-inch sea creature has been identified as a Pacific footballfish, which normally lives in darkness 2,000 to 3,000 feet under the Pacific Ocean.The fish itself is not rare, but it is unusual to find a fully intact specimen washed up on a California beach.It was found Friday by a visitor to Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach.The Pacific footballfish is one of some 300 species of anglerfish found around the world.Officials with the state park described some of the fish's attributes in a Facebook post: The body of the fish is expected to end up with a research or educational organization. It is currently being held by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.