Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was found Thursday morning in a Simi Valley backyard hours after authorities warned residents of a big cat sighting in the area.

The animal was spotted in a backyard on Broadmoor Avenue. Officials were seen carrying the tranquilized mountain lion to the bed of a truck in front of the home where it was found. Officials say the big cat was not tagged and is a 100-pound male.

The capture of the big cat comes a week after a mountain lion was suspected of attacking two dogs, including one that was killed, in Simi Valley. Officials believe the captured mountain lion is not the same animal involved in the attacks.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
