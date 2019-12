Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was found Thursday morning in a Simi Valley backyard hours after authorities warned residents of a big cat sighting in the area.The animal was spotted in a backyard on Broadmoor Avenue. Officials were seen carrying the tranquilized mountain lion to the bed of a truck in front of the home where it was found. Officials say the big cat was not tagged and is a 100-pound male.The capture of the big cat comes a week after a mountain lion was suspected of attacking two dogs , including one that was killed, in Simi Valley. Officials believe the captured mountain lion is not the same animal involved in the attacks.