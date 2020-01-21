Pets & Animals

Mountain lion euthanized after attacking 3-year-old in OC park, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion that attacked a 3-year-old child at a park in Trabuco Canyon was found and euthanized, officials say.

The child was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon and then was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.

Officials say a family of six was walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck. The family's father threw a backpack at the animal and it let the child go and instead grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.

Law enforcement responded and found the animal in the tree. Because of what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child is in stable condition.

During the search, sheriff's department deputies had evacuated the park with assistance from a helicopter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstrabuco canyonlake forestorange countymountain lion sightinganimal attack
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley
Kaiser Woodland Hills expected to remain without water until Thursday, officials say
Hundreds honor MLK Day at 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
Family pleads for help in finding missing Rancho Palos Verdes woman
Inmate death at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange being investigated
LA Mayor talks about housing, homelessness
Abandoned husky with 'weird' eyes adopted after her adorable photos went viral
Show More
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
Hate-filled signs removed from Calabasas condo balcony
Military family receives Santa Clarita home through anonymous donation
Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
More TOP STORIES News