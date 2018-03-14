PETS & ANIMALS

Mountain lion uses culvert to cross 101 Fwy in Agoura Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

A male mountain lion appeared to have found a way to cross the 101 Freeway in Agoura hills by using a long, dark culvert to get under the freeway. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A male mountain lion appeared to have found a way to cross the 101 Freeway in Agoura hills by using a long, dark culvert.

The National Park Service released pictures of P-64, who was captured and collared on Feb. 28. They said he headed south the following day and surprised everyone when he used the culvert.

Researchers said the animal's action underscores the location as ideal for a wildlife crossing.

P-64's, estimated to be 3 or 4 years of age, home range may include the northern portion of the Santa Monica Mountains, the Simi Hills, and the Santa Susana Mountains, according to the National Park Service

"It's really interesting that this mountain lion figured out how to use this extremely long and dark culvert under the freeway," said Seth Riley, wildlife ecologist for Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. "We have had many other collared mountain lions come close to the freeway in the Liberty Canyon area and not manage to get across."

Caltrans has proposed building a wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway and Agoura Road in the Liberty Canyon area.

"This discovery is exciting because it reaffirms that the proposed wildlife crossing at Liberty Canyon is going in the right place and, once completed, will be used by mountain lions and other wildlife," added Riley. "Though we clearly cannot count on the Liberty Creek culvert in general for connectivity, it shows the importance of this location..."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmountain lion sightingwild animalsnational park serviceHighway 101Agoura HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Caltrans asks for public's opinion on proposed wildlife bridge in Agoura Hills
PETS & ANIMALS
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
National Pet Day 2016: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News