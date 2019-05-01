Mountain lion found dead in Santa Monica Mountains may have died from rat poison

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KABC) -- A local mountain lion known as P-47 was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains, and lab results indicate rat poison could be to blame.P-47's remains were discovered on March 21 after his GPS collar sent out a mortality signal.Biologists hiked in to find him in the central portion of the mountain range.The 3-year-old male did not have any visible wounds.P-47 was one of only two known offspring of P-45, the mountain lion that gained national attention in 2016 when he killed numerous alpacas in one weekend.