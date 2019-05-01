SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KABC) -- A local mountain lion known as P-47 was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains, and lab results indicate rat poison could be to blame.
P-47's remains were discovered on March 21 after his GPS collar sent out a mortality signal.
Biologists hiked in to find him in the central portion of the mountain range.
The 3-year-old male did not have any visible wounds.
P-47 was one of only two known offspring of P-45, the mountain lion that gained national attention in 2016 when he killed numerous alpacas in one weekend.
Mountain lion found dead in Santa Monica Mountains may have died from rat poison
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News